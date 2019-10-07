River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 121,431 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,431 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth about $17,525,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 50.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 3,445,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00, a P/E/G ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

