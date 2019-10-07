River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 190,750 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 525,714 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.33. 1,119,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.01 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

