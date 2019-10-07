River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $9.06 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 220,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Ciena as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 275,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 34,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. 1,303,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $103,005.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,312 shares of company stock worth $3,608,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

