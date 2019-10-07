Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.19 and last traded at $89.19, 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Roche alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11.

About Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia in adults and children; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in adults.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.