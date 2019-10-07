Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $4,141.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00005022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,848,692 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

