Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $303.96

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $303.96 and traded as low as $303.50. Rotork shares last traded at $307.10, with a volume of 890,795 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rotork to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.15 ($4.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rotork p.l.c. will post 1364.9999036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43).

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

