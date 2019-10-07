Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.50. 73,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,087. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

