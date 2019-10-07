Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RYAAY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $89.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ryanair by 19.6% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,310,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after acquiring an additional 214,419 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 368,237.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,444 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 48.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Ryanair by 57.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 188,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 68,554 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

