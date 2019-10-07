Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on R. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of R stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 269,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,747. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Ryder System by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

