SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SFET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 254,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,551. SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 202.17% and a negative net margin of 675.65%.

About SAFE T GRP LTD/S

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

