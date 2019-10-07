Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 145,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $727,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Sanmina by 99.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 47,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 31.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.