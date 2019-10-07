Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.37

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 3702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPNS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $958.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 492.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sapiens International by 418.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $263,000. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

