Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.24

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.24 and traded as high as $39.85. Saputo shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 171,670 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.24.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

