savedroid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,817.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. savedroid has a total market cap of $535,140.00 and approximately $1,817.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, savedroid has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038574 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.05456141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

