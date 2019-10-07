ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 60,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,036. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $752.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.97.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 121.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 106,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at $3,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 842.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 406,441 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 93.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.