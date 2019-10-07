Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Schneider National reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schneider National.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 354,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 254,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 128.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 502.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider National (SNDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.