Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.48

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and traded as high as $55.70. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 357,433 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.06.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

