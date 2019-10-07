Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Seacor stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Seacor has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacor will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 24,100 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,140,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,702,438.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 6,984 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $351,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,085 shares of company stock worth $3,016,797. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Seacor by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

