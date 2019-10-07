SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

SSW traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

