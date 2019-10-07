SecureCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One SecureCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. SecureCoin has a market cap of $3,494.00 and $1.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SecureCoin has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 134.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,597,838 coins. SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

