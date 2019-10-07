Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$7.91 ($5.61) and last traded at A$7.84 ($5.56), approximately 106,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 237,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.66 ($5.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $748.49 million and a PE ratio of -120.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.89.

About Select Harvests (ASX:SHV)

Select Harvests Limited engages in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards; and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, and land and irrigation infrastructure rental, as well as markets and sells almonds on behalf of external investors.

