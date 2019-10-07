Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Receives $73.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

SXT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

SXT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 195,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $13,668,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,690,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,306,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,396,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,043,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

