SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of SharpSpring from an equal rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 46,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,531. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 14,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 258,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 256,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 525,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

