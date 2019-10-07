Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 9.8%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.84, 3,722,890 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,213,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $849.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $71,822,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 29.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 124.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.