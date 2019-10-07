Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.53

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.53 and traded as high as $30.97. Silicom shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

