Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.25, 580,670 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 271,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Argus began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 630,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $24,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,940,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,789,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,654,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.