Silverway Reaches Market Cap of $99.52 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $99.52 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00012062 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. During the last week, Silverway has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,250.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.02843101 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000648 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00468761 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Silverway Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

