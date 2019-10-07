SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Trading Down 0.3%

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, 202 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

SINO LD LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings.

