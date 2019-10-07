Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 13,382,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,014,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $39,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2,854.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,633,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $25,591,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,651,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,671 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.