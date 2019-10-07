Slater & Gordon (ASX:SGH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Slater & Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.11 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.11 ($0.78), 1,399 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 23,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.11 ($0.79).

The stock has a market cap of $149.48 million and a PE ratio of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.70.

Slater & Gordon Company Profile (ASX:SGH)

Slater and Gordon Limited, a law firm, operates legal practices in Australia. It primarily offers legal services in consumer law-personal Injury law and general law. The company provides legal services in a range of areas, such as workers compensation, motor vehicle accidents, public liability, asbestos, superannuation and disability insurance, medical law, commercial litigation, and employment law.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Slater & Gordon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slater & Gordon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.