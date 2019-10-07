Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 536,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,547. The company has a market capitalization of $208.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $229,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,599.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

