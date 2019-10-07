SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $475,861.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. SnowGem has a market cap of $475,861.00 and $141,498.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,271.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.02200888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.02851190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00703584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00688800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00459293 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012158 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 18,594,340 coins and its circulating supply is 18,517,248 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

