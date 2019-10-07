SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Reaches $29.82 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00192935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.01041215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,423,172 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

