Soma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $386,589.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Soma has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Soma has a market capitalization of $312,273.00 and approximately $386,589.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035215 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00072118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001453 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00138934 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 214.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,228.36 or 0.99632608 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Soma Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.