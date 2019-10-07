Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0014 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $680,179.00 and $210,545.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00194174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.01030692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.