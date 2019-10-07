Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Benoit Gadbois sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total transaction of C$4,374,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 684,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,717,380.25.

TSE:TOY traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.64. 50,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$34.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.27.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$429.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

