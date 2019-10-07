Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.96.

NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of -0.19. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

