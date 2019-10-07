Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Trading Down 4.1%

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)’s share price fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

