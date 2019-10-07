Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $257,291.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $257,291.00 and approximately $1,398.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

