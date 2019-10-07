Starpharma (ASX:SPL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.15 ($0.82) and last traded at A$1.15 ($0.82), approximately 116,250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 544,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.16 ($0.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.22. The stock has a market cap of $427.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.

About Starpharma (ASX:SPL)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

