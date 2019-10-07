Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stars Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stars Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. 10,763,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after buying an additional 2,567,478 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter valued at $232,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,928,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,451,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Stars Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,007 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.