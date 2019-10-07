State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 63,331 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after acquiring an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,349,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,683,000 after acquiring an additional 215,915 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,765,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,773,000 after acquiring an additional 215,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,025. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.