State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

