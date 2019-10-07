State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,712 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.