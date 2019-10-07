Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 485,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 401,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

