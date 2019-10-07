Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.09. 394,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,743. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. Ambarella has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $85,909.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,944 shares in the company, valued at $30,474,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after purchasing an additional 627,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,819,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 293,373 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.