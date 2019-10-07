Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $46.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Rowe increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 2,108,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,889. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,952,000 after buying an additional 3,170,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,810,000 after buying an additional 2,217,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,392,000 after buying an additional 2,067,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 535,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.