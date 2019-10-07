Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.01. 32,353,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,324,112. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $997.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

