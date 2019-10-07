Stronghold Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (SHX)

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Stronghold Token has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stronghold Token has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stronghold Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01027516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091060 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,374,179,157 tokens. Stronghold Token’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg.

Stronghold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stronghold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

