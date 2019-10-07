Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.25. 320,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,662. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $152.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

